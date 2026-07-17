Friday Jul 17, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

Thai PM arrives in Shanghai for 2026 World AI Conference

2026-07-17 09:46:05Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is in China for the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance and an official visit, arrives in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)
Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is in China for the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance and an official visit, arrives in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

(ECNS) -- Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Shanghai on Thursday evening for the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance and an official visit.

This is Anutin's first official visit to China since taking office, which will end on July 20. It showcases both sides attach high importance to the development of China-Thailand relations.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]