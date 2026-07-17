Thai PM arrives in Shanghai for 2026 World AI Conference

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is in China for the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance and an official visit, arrives in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2026. (Photo/Xinhua)

(ECNS) -- Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Shanghai on Thursday evening for the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance and an official visit.

This is Anutin's first official visit to China since taking office, which will end on July 20. It showcases both sides attach high importance to the development of China-Thailand relations.

(By Zhang Dongfang)