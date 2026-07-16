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Forum on China-ASEAN cultural exchange, cooperation held in south China

2026-07-16 17:57:43Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- The 2026 ASEAN-Oriented Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Forum was held Wednesday in Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, where more than 150 officials and experts discussed World Heritage preservation. 

Participants from China and ASEAN countries called for closer cooperation in heritage conservation and digital restoration. The Initiative on Joint Promotion of World Cultural Heritage was released at the forum.

The 2026 ASEAN-Oriented Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Forum was held Wednesday in Chongzuo, Guangxi. (Photo: China News Service）
The 2026 ASEAN-Oriented Cultural Exchange and Cooperation Forum was held Wednesday in Chongzuo, Guangxi. (Photo: China News Service）

The event was co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Guangxi regional culture and tourism department.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)

 

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