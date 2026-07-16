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Hangzhou shifts street cleaning from workers to machines as temperatures hit 37℃

2026-07-16 17:54:36Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

 

(ECNS) -- Hangzhou, in east China’s Zhejiang province, suspended manual street cleaning from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and deployed more cleaning vehicles after the temperature reached 37℃ on Tuesday, the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of City Management said Wednesday.

A street-washing truck operates in downtown Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Courtesy of the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of City Management)
A street-washing truck operates in downtown Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. (Photo: Courtesy of the Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of City Management)

Under local rules, outdoor cleaning performed entirely by hand must stop during those hours when the daily high reaches at least 37 ℃ but remains below 40 ℃ . Such work is limited to six hours per worker per day.

At the West Lake Scenic Area, street-washing trucks, road sweepers and small electric cleaning vehicles operated during the hottest hours. Mechanized cleaning runs were also increased by one or two per day. 

All 265 urban management service stations across Hangzhou have been opened to sanitation workers, providing rest areas and heat-relief supplies. 

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)

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