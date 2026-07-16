Minnan Grand Theater, Kookmin University launch strategic partnership

(ECNS) -- Minnan Grand Theater and Kookmin University's International Culture and Arts Exchange Center signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian province, on Wednesday, aiming to build a comprehensive China-South Korea arts cooperation framework.

Representatives of Minnan Grand Theater and Kookmin University sign a strategic cooperation agreement in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian province, July 15. (Photo: Wu Guanbiao)

Kookmin University, founded in 1946, is a BK21-designated university, a status granted by the South Korean government to leading research institutions. The institution has extensive experience in cross-border arts exchange, young artist training and innovative arts education.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate on arts training and internships, two-way exchanges, joint development of arts intellectual property and inter-university programs, covering talent development, expert visits, co-production and academic exchange.

The signing ceremony also marked the unveiling of the "Culture, Arts and Education Exchange and Cooperation Practice Base" at the theater. The Minnan Grand Theater delegation is scheduled to visit South Korea in August for further exchanges.

(By Tang Yuxian)