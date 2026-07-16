Tianjin cruise passengers exceed 100,000 amid summer travel surge

(ECNS) - Passenger traffic through Tianjin's cruise terminal surpassed 100,000 travelers for 2026, with the arrival of cruise ship MS Ideal on Wednesday, which carried nearly 2,000 passengers, local border inspection authorities said.

According to statistics from the Tianjin Dongjiang Border Inspection Station, authorities have processed nearly 80 cruise ship arrivals and departures this year, handling close to 150,000 cross-border travelers.

Of those, more than 100,000 were cruise passengers, including over 2,000 foreign travelers, the station said.

The milestone came as China's summer travel season drives higher passenger volumes at cruise ports. Authorities said cruise traffic has continued to rise during the peak holiday period.

The inspection station said it has adjusted staffing and operational arrangements to handle increased passenger flows and maintain smooth border clearance procedures during the summer season.

(By Zhang Jiahao)