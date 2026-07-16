The 2026 Conference on Social Etiquette and Civility in Rural Areas opens in Shandong

(ECNS) -- The 2026 Conference on Social Etiquette and Civility in Rural Areas was hosted on Thursday, in Linyi, Shandong Province, themed “Civilization Makes Rural Areas Better.”

The conference brought together officials from central and local departments, farmers, experts, cultural professionals, and grassroots cadres.

The 2026 Conference on Social Etiquette and Civility in Rural Areas opens in Linyi, Shandong Province, July 16, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhou Yiwei)

Fostering civilized rural customs is crucial for rural revitalization, social progress, and human development, as well as a key task in rural ideological and cultural development, participants emphasized.

They also called for better education, stronger community values, and greater support for rural culture, while encouraging closer cooperation between urban and rural communities. They discussed protecting traditional villages, using local cultural resources, promoting family values, making better use of the Internet, and sharing stories about rural life.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)