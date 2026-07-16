Zhoushan launches first end-to-end logistics service for Yangtze River cargo

(ECNS) -- Zhoushan in east China's Zhejiang province launched its first end-to-end logistics service for cargo shipped along the Yangtze River on Tuesday, marking a major step in the development of the river-sea intermodal hub.

Staff monitor the river-sea intermodal transport of grain at a port authority in Zhou Shan, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 15. (Photo: Luo Zeming)

In the service's first shipment, 28,000 metric tons of imported soybeans were transported from the Laotangshan operation area of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port to a client's grain depot in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, using three specialized river-sea vessels.

The entire journey was handled by one logistics provider, with the cargo moving by sea, then river and finally by road to the final destination — all under a single contract.

Previously, river-sea cargo transport relied on segmented shipping, requiring clients to coordinate with multiple parties. The new integrated service reduces the total logistics time by three to four days and cuts overall costs by over 10%.

Zhoushan has also introduced digital platforms to improve coordination between river and sea transport, boosting efficiency by 90%. The city pioneered customs clearance and refueling innovations, becoming one of the world's top three bunkering ports and handling over 20% of global ship repair volumes.

Since being approved as a river-sea intermodal service center in 2016, cargo volumes at Zhoushan have grown by over 110%. Its share of Yangtze River cargo has risen from 10% to 21%. In the first half of this year, river-sea cargo reached 18.5 million metric tons, up 40% year on year.

Looking ahead, the port authority plans to extend end-to-end services further inland to provinces including Sichuan and Chongqing, improving supply chain access for central and western China.

(By Tang Yuxian)