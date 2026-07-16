2026 Taiyuan Marathon opens registration, 40,000 runners expected

(ECNS) -- Registration for the 2026 Taiyuan Marathon opened Wednesday, with the race set to start at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 27 and expected to draw 40,000 participants in the full and half marathon categories.

Registration for the 2026 Taiyuan Marathon opens on July 15. (Photo: Taiyuan Marathon Organizing Committee)

As a World Athletics Gold Label event, this year's marathon falls on the Mid-Autumn Festival. The course begins on Yingze Avenue and follows the banks of the Fen River.

The Taiyuan course is known for being fast and flat. Last year, 3,988 full marathoners and 4,826 half marathoners achieved personal best times at the event.

The 2026 edition marks the 12th year of Taiyuan Marathon's zodiac-themed medal series. This year's horse zodiac medal is inspired by the "Sacred Cypress of Tushi Hall," one of the eight ancient scenic spots of Taiyuan. Gold medals go to full marathon finishers and silver medals to half marathon participants.

The full marathon finisher medal for the 2026 Taiyuan Marathon. (Photo: Taiyuan Marathon Organizing Committee)

Since its founding in 2010, the Taiyuan Marathon has hosted 16 editions and attracted over 700,000 participants from more than 40 countries and regions.

(By Tang Yuxian)