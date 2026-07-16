Experts gather in Chongzuo to mark 10th anniversary of China's first rock art World Heritage Site

(ECNS) -- A symposium marking the 10th anniversary of the Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape's UNESCO World Heritage inscription was held in Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, on Wednesday.

Experts and scholars attend a field study at the Zuojiang Huashan Rock Art Cultural Landscape in Chongzuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, July 15. (Photo: Wang Yizhao)

The rock art site, located on the cliffs along the Mingjiang River in Ningming County, features over 1,000 images of human figures, animals and objects painted in reddish ochre by the ancient Luoyue people, ancestors of the Zhuang ethnic group.

Conservation efforts at the site have improved since its 2016 inscription as China's first rock art World Heritage Site.

Benjamin Smith, president of the ICOMOS International Scientific Committee on Rock Art, said the stability of the rock mass is a prerequisite for the long-term preservation of rock art. He noted that conservation requires highly specialized expertise and called for cross-border collaboration to train professionals and refine international standards.

Li You, Party secretary of the Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage, said the academy will deepen cooperation with ASEAN countries and international organizations in collaborative conservation, academic exchanges, technology sharing and talent training.

Bu Guoxiong, director of the Chongzuo Guangxi Huashan Scenic Area Management Committee, said the city plans to implement preventive conservation and digital heritage projects and establish a China-ASEAN rock art exchange center.

(By Tang Yuxian)