Chinese foreign ministry urges U.S. to lift blockade, coercion on Cuba

(ECNS) -- The U.S. should listen to the just call of the international community, immediately lift its blockade, coercion and pressure against Cuba, and stop violating the Cuban people's right to subsistence and right to development, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Lin Jian made the remarks in response to the U.S.' escalating blockade and sanction measures against Cuba at a regular press conference.

The spokesperson noted that the U.S. has imposed a comprehensive blockade and illegal sanctions on Cuba for more than 60 years, inflicting grave suffering on the Cuban people.

Recently, the U.S. has escalated its measures, dealing a severe blow to Cuba's basic livelihood and triggering close attention from the international community, Lin said.

China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding national sovereignty and opposing foreign interference, the spokesperson said.

"We stand ready to work with the international community to uphold international fairness and justice," Lin added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)