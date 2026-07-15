Crop-dusting drones help tackle rice pests in southwest China

(ECNS) -- Five crop-dusting drones have been used to spray biological pesticides over rice fields in Dazhu County, Dazhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, to improve efficiency and reduce chemical use.

A crop-dusting drone sprays pesticides over rice fields in Dazhu County, Dazhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: Yao Chuang)

Each drone can cover over 13 hectares per day, dozens of times more than manual spraying, according to operator Song Zhihong.

The drones produce fine mist that evenly coats both leaves and roots.

The pesticides, Bacillus subtilis and Celastrus angulatus, are green, safe and residue-free, said Deng Debing, a senior agronomist at the county plant protection station. They help improve rice quality and protect the farmland ecosystem.

Staff members refill a drone with biological pesticides in Dazhu County, Dazhou City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo: Yao Chuang)

The county has deployed smart monitoring systems to track pest and crop conditions in real time. This year's rice pests are generally mild, with the main threats being stem borers and rice blast during the heading stage. The targeted spraying approach combines pest control with yield promotion.

(By Tang Yuxian)