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China's aggregate social financing stock exceeds $68 trillion at end of June

2026-07-15 16:28:17Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's aggregate social financing stock stood at 462.06 trillion yuan (about $68.04 trillion) at the end of June, up 7.4% year on year, according to financial statistics released by the People's Bank of China on Wednesday.

The broad money supply (M2) reached 356.71 trillion yuan by the end of June, an increase of 8% from a year earlier.

Financial aggregates grew at a reasonable pace, maintaining solid support for the real economy, with financing conditions remaining accommodative.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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