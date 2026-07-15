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China, Philippines repatriate fugitive in cross-border gambling, telecom fraud case

2026-07-15 16:12:45Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said on Wednesday that Chinese and Philippine law enforcement authorities have jointly arrested and repatriated a fugitive surnamed Lin, who is suspected of organizing cross-border gambling and telecom fraud.

The embassy said a criminal group led by Lin set up online gambling and telecom fraud dens in the Philippines and Cambodia, where it carried out cross-border gambling and telecom fraud through gambling websites and sexually explicit luring apps, involving hundreds of millions of yuan.

China will continue to step up law enforcement cooperation with the Philippines, crack down on various cross-border crimes, effectively safeguard the property safety of the people, and facilitate normal people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, the embassy added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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