China's express delivery index grows 2.4% in June as market expands

Workers are busy sorting express deliveries in a railway freight yard in Beijing’s Daxing District, February 5, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

(ECNS) -- China’s express delivery development index reached 465.4 in June, representing a 2.4% year-on-year increase driven by promotional e-commerce events and expanding rural logistics networks, data released by the State Post Bureau on Wednesday.

The bureau highlighted that major shopping festivals and the extension of courier services into counties and villages have effectively broadened the market scale, maintaining steady development momentum across the industry.