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Chinese researchers unveil automated stem-cell production platform

2026-07-15 16:30:50Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A Chinese research team has launched an automated platform for producing stem cells from blood samples, marking a step toward scaling up a domestically developed stem-cell technology for clinical use.

A team led by Deng Hongkui, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and director of Peking University's Stem Cell Research Center, unveiled the platform at the 2026 Autonomous Laboratory Conference in Beijing.

According to Deng, the system automates the entire process from blood collection and chemical reprogramming to AI-assisted cell screening and quality inspection, while providing real-time data feedback to researchers.

The team's chemical reprogramming technology has been featured in studies published between 2024 and 2026 in journals including Cell. Research cited by the team showed that patients receiving laboratory-produced islet cells for Type 1 diabetes regained blood sugar control, with results lasting nearly three years.

Deng said automation could improve precision and efficiency and reduce the cost of clinical applications.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

 
 

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