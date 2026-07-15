Chinese researchers develop world's first bionic nerve device for hearing restoration

(ECNS) -- Chinese researchers have developed the world's first bionic nerve device that enables the brain of hearing-impaired individuals to interpret sound, marking a breakthrough in hearing restoration technology.

The device, developed by a team at Nankai University in Tianjin, not only picks up sounds but also filters, analyzes and encodes them in a way that resembles the natural auditory system, before delivering meaningful information to the brain,

The research, titled "An Artificial Neuromorphic Interface for Auditory Restoration," was published online in the journal Nature Materials on July 1.

(By Kira)