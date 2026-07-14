Insights | Global South cooperation requires enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened shared narrative: U.S. scholar

"I hope that everyone can tap into the African and Asian philosophies and achieve common progress through multicultural cooperation," said Jude Chudi Okpala, a professor from the University of Texas in an interview with China News Network's latest episode of insights.

The interview took place during a symposium held in Beijing on the internationalization of China's publishing industry and the "History of Oxford University Press" from the perspective of the Global South.

When asked how people-to-people exchanges can help dissolve practical barriers to pragmatic economic cooperation among Global South countries, professor Jude made the the remarks.

He pointed out that although there are differences among Global South countries, they should respect each other's unique agency. When discussing how Global South countries can rely on their own civilizational characteristics to forge a differentiated path for international cooperation, he emphasized that countries should work to overcome practical cognitive barriers, such as information asymmetry and cultural differences, that affect African countries, and strengthen the construction of shared narratives and visions. (Xue Lingqiao Wang Yian, Intern: Ouyang Wenguang)