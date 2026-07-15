Three Chinese firms win 2026 WIPO Global Awards

(ECNS) -- Three Chinese companies won the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Global Awards 2026 for their innovative technologies in human health and environmental sustainability.

Regend Therapeutics, ArteryFlow, and Botree were among 11 winners selected by the United Nations (UN) agency from over 1,300 applicants of 126 countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States.

Xiang Jianping, founder and CEO of ArteryFlow, delivers a speech at the Global Awards 2026 ceremony held by the World Intellectual Property Organization, June 10, 2026. (Photo/World Intellectual Property Organization)

Botree was recognized for its advanced technologies in sustainable battery recycling, which efficiently extracts key metals like nickel, cobalt, and lithium from retired electric vehicle batteries.

ArteryFlow was honored for its AI-driven noninvasive cardiovascular diagnostic platform, which performs comprehensive vascular evaluations in less than five minutes at a fraction of the cost of traditional procedures.

Regend Therapeutics was honored for advances in regenerative medicine through a novel lung repair therapy.

As part of the accolade, the winners will receive tailored one-on-one mentoring on intellectual property business models, market access, and financing, alongside access to WIPO’s network of investors, accelerators, and service providers.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)