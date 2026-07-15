China expands property registration reform to underground spaces

(ECNS) — China will deepen reforms to its natural resource registration system and expand unified registration of natural resources and real estate, including exploring property rights for deep underground spaces, a senior official said Tuesday.

Hu Shanshun, head of the Natural Resources Confirmation and Registration Bureau at the Ministry of Natural Resources, said reforms outlined in a recently released policy document would help separate ownership and usage rights and improve resource allocation.

Among the proposed measures is the exploration of standalone land-use rights for deep underground construction, potentially supporting industries such as tourism and energy storage in caves and abandoned mines, Hu said at a news briefing.

The ministry said 13 pilot provinces and cities have rolled out reforms to three-dimensional real estate registration, with cities including Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing and Guangzhou issuing 3D property certificates.

China has also completed registration work covering more than 3,800 key ecological areas, including national parks and major rivers and lakes, totaling 377,000 square kilometers, Hu said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)