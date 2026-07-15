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China remains top FDI source for Cambodia in H1: report

2026-07-15 14:36:09Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China remained the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Cambodia in the first half of 2026, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

Cambodia approved 276 investment projects during the January–June period, with total registered capital of $4.7 billion, according to the report.

Local Cambodian investors contributed the biggest share, $1.96 billion, or 41.7% of the total.

Chinese investment reached about $1.68 billion, representing 35.7% and maintaining its position as the top foreign investor in the Southeast Asian country, the data showed.

Singapore ranked second among foreign investors with $720 million, or 15.3% of the total, followed by Malaysia with 4.2%.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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