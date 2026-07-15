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China revamps land reserve system to balance growth with environmental goals

2026-07-15 14:54:39Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — China will reform its land reserve system to adapt to a new phase of urban development, a senior natural resources official said Tuesday, as policymakers seek to balance economic growth with environmental protection and improved living standards.

Vice Minister of Natural Resources Zhang Wentong said at a State Council Information Office briefing that the system, introduced on a trial basis in some provinces and cities in 2001, played a key role in supporting China's rapid urban expansion.

But Zhang said the model, which historically focused on individual land parcels and the rapid realization of their economic value, must evolve as urbanization shifts from expansion to redevelopment.

Future land reserves will increasingly integrate multiple resource types, including land, forests and mineral assets, and move toward area-based planning rather than single-site development, he said.

The goal is to improve infrastructure, urban functions, employment opportunities and living environments while also enhancing ecological outcomes, Zhang said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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