China orders centralized purchasing of hospital medical equipment to cut costs

(ECNS) — China's health authorities have ordered all public medical institutions to purchase designated medical equipment through centralized procurement programs, introducing a national, provincial and municipal framework aimed at lowering costs and strengthening oversight, according to a notice released Tuesday.

The National Health Commission, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the National Disease Control Administration said equipment listed in centralized procurement catalogs must be purchased through the new system, with implementation managed at three levels.

The National Health Commission will continue to organize nationwide procurement of Category A large medical equipment, while provincial authorities will oversee procurement of Category B large equipment, including PET/MR, PET/CT and laparoscopic surgical systems. Provinces are required to complete at least one procurement round by the end of 2026.

Municipal-level pilot programs are to be launched by June 2027. A National Health Commission official said customized proton and heavy-ion radiotherapy systems would remain outside centralized procurement for now because of their complex infrastructure and approval requirements.

(By Zhang Jiahao)