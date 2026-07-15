Wednesday Jul 15, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /Ecns wire

China orders centralized purchasing of hospital medical equipment to cut costs

2026-07-15 15:26:16Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — China's health authorities have ordered all public medical institutions to purchase designated medical equipment through centralized procurement programs, introducing a national, provincial and municipal framework aimed at lowering costs and strengthening oversight, according to a notice released Tuesday.

The National Health Commission, the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine and the National Disease Control Administration said equipment listed in centralized procurement catalogs must be purchased through the new system, with implementation managed at three levels.

The National Health Commission will continue to organize nationwide procurement of Category A large medical equipment, while provincial authorities will oversee procurement of Category B large equipment, including PET/MR, PET/CT and laparoscopic surgical systems. Provinces are required to complete at least one procurement round by the end of 2026.

Municipal-level pilot programs are to be launched by June 2027. A National Health Commission official said customized proton and heavy-ion radiotherapy systems would remain outside centralized procurement for now because of their complex infrastructure and approval requirements.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]