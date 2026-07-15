China forecasts flooding risks and temperatures above 40°C

(ECNS) - Chinese weather authorities on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall across parts of eastern and southern China, while large areas elsewhere are expected to continue experiencing high temperatures and humidity.

According to the China Meteorological Administration, rainfall in the northeast will ease significantly after Typhoon Bavi weakened and was removed from official monitoring, ending most of its impact on the region.

Attention is now shifting to parts of the Huanghuai region and southern China, where heavy to torrential rain is expected through Thursday. Forecasters warned that some areas in Shandong, Guangxi and Guangdong could see extremely heavy downpours.

The agency cautioned that continued precipitation could increase the risk of secondary disasters, including landslides and flash floods.

Meanwhile, much of the country is expected to remain under hot and humid conditions. Temperatures in parts of Xinjiang and Chongqing may reach or exceed 40°C, prompting heat-related health warnings.

Severe rainfall linked to Typhoon Bavi has affected parts of northeastern China in recent days.

(By Zhang Jiahao)