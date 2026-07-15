Firefighters rescue hydrological worker trapped by floodwaters in northeast China

(ECNS) -- Firefighters Tuesday rescued a hydrological monitoring worker amid floodwaters triggered by Typhoon Bavi in Dunhua, northeast China's Jilin province, on Monday.

Continuous downpours raised water levels around a hydrological monitoring station, trapping a staff member and threatening several monitoring devices.

Firefighters from the Yanbian Fire and Rescue Detachment transport multiple pieces of key monitoring equipment on July 15, 2026. (Screenshot from Dunhua Brigade, Yanbian Fire and Rescue Detachment)

After receiving an emergency call at 3 p.m., firefighters from the Yanbian Fire and Rescue Detachment deployed rescue teams to the scene. Using an inflatable boat, they navigated the floodwaters to safely evacuate the worker and transport multiple pieces of key monitoring equipment.

At 5:28 p.m., local authorities upgraded the rainstorm warning from orange to red, the highest level, as heavy rainfall continued across the area.

(By Kira)