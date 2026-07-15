Chinese university dismisses associate professor Jia Qianqian over plagiarism

(ECNS) -- China's Northwest University said Wednesday that it had found teacher Jia Qianqian guilty of plagiarism and academic misconduct, revoked her associate professor title and teaching qualifications, accepted her resignation and terminated her employment.

Jia, an associate professor at the College of Liberal Arts and a member of the Shaanxi Provincial Youth Literature Association, is also the daughter of the renowned Chinese writer Jia Pingwa.

The university said it launched an investigation after online allegations accused Jia of plagiarizing academic work.

The probe involved document reviews, assessments by professional institutions, evaluations by experts from inside and outside Shaanxi province, and statements from Jia herself.

According to the university, Jia published 16 academic papers as first author. Investigators found that nine of the papers contained multiple passages and sentences that overlapped with previously published works without proper attribution, including one case of duplicate publication. Another six papers contained limited textual overlap or citation irregularities.

The university's academic committee concluded that plagiarism had occurred and that the allegations of academic misconduct were substantiated.

The statement also said Jia's master's thesis contained substantial overlap with previously published books and academic papers.

The academic committee of Shaanxi Normal University determined that plagiarism had occurred and revoked her master's degree in accordance with relevant regulations.

(By Zhang Jiahao)