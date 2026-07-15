Foreign consuls, business leaders visit Tang dynasty exhibit in Hong Kong

(ECNS) — The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong invited foreign consuls and business representatives to visit the "Treasures of Chang'an: Shaanxi's Tang Dynasty Civilization Exhibition" at the Hong Kong Museum of History Tuesday.

Foreign consuls and business representatives visit the "Treasures of Chang'an: Shaanxi's Tang Dynasty Civilization Exhibition" at the Hong Kong Museum of History, July 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Xiangyi)

The exhibition features Tang Dynasty (618-907) artifacts, including tri-colored glazed pottery figurines of polo riders. The consuls and business representatives toured the exhibition's thematic sections and experienced a virtual reality (VR) program that recreates Tang dynasty polo matches, offering them a glimpse into the daily life and entertainment culture of the era.

Li Yongsheng, deputy commissioner of the foreign ministry office in Hong Kong, said Hong Kong serves as a bridge between the East and the West. Drawing a parallel to Tang Dynasty Chang'an, he described the city as uniquely positioned to play a key role in deepening cultural exchanges between China and other countries in the new era.

After the tour, several consuls and business representatives said the exhibition offered a window into China's cultural heritage. Through the artifacts, they said they gained a greater appreciation for the continuity of Chinese civilization and its inclusive character, as well as a deeper understanding of China's historical depth and cultural spirit.

(By Tang Yuxian)