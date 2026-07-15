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China unveils 2030 plan to curb illegal dumping, modernize waste oversight

2026-07-15 15:07:14Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — China has issued a new plan to strengthen solid waste pollution control through 2030, targeting illegal dumping, historical waste stockpiles and gaps in environmental oversight, authorities said.

Six government departments — including the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner — jointly released the plan, which sets goals to significantly improve solid waste management and expand digital monitoring systems by 2030.

According to the plan, authorities aim to bring historical waste accumulations under control, curb frequent illegal disposal practices and establish information-based supervision covering key sectors nationwide.

The document calls for targeted cleanup campaigns focusing on illegal dumping sites, cave waste, phosphogypsum storage facilities, municipal landfills and hazardous waste disposal sites.

It also outlines measures covering industrial waste, hazardous waste, discarded electronics, retired renewable-energy equipment and waste generated by households, construction and agriculture.

The plan further calls for expanding China's "zero-waste city" initiative and strengthening monitoring, regulatory and policy frameworks for waste management.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

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