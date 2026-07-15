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China, Mongolia resume direct Datong-Ulaanbaatar flights

2026-07-15 15:14:35Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) — A direct international flight route between Datong in north China's Shanxi Province and Mongolia's capital Ulaanbaatar officially resumed Tuesday, providing an air link for travelers between the two regions.

The route is operated by Mongolian carrier Hunnu Air, with flights scheduled every Tuesday and Saturday. The outbound flight MR855 departs Ulaanbaatar at 4:30 p.m. and arrives in Datong at 6:10 p.m., while the return flight MR856 leaves Datong at 7:10 p.m. and reaches Ulaanbaatar at 9:00 p.m. (all local times).

The resumption of the route reduces travel time between northern Shanxi and Mongolia, facilitating connectivity along the China-Mongolia-Russia economic corridor. It is expected to boost economic, trade and cultural exchanges between the two regions.

(By Tang Yuxian)

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