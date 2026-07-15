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Taiwan DPP authorities' military drills mere grandstanding, futile: mainland

2026-07-15 15:14:06Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- A mainland spokesperson said Wednesday at a press conference that military drills held by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities are nothing but grandstanding and will prove futile.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query about a military drill staged by Taiwan authorities this week.

The spokesperson said that the DPP authorities' attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" by force and escalate cross-Strait confrontation makes them the root cause of tensions and instability across the Taiwan Strait.

"No matter how many drills the DPP authorities stage, they cannot alter the doomed fate of 'Taiwan independence,' nor can they hold back the irresistible historical trend of national reunification," the spokesperson added.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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