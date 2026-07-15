Chinese Culture Camp opens in Milan for overseas Chinese youth

(ECNS) — The "2026 Chinese Culture Camp — Milan, Italy" opened Monday, providing young overseas Chinese in Milan with an opportunity to experience traditional Chinese culture.

The opening ceremony of the "2026 Chinese Culture Camp — Milan, Italy" on July 13. (Photo: Shaanxi Provincial Overseas Friendship Association)

The camp was organized under the guidance of the Chinese Consulate General in Milan and the Shaanxi Provincial Overseas Friendship Association.

Zeng Dechao, vice president of the Shaanxi Provincial Overseas Friendship Association, said Shaanxi, as one of the cradles of Chinese civilization, has selected its best teachers to bring authentic courses to Milan.

Following the opening ceremony, teachers from Shaanxi and local performers presented a series of cultural performances, including folk music, traditional dance, calligraphy, painting and martial arts, drawing rounds of applause and cheers from the audience.

During the camp, 11 teachers from Shaanxi will offer courses ranging from traditional music, painting, calligraphy and martial arts to dragon and lion dances and sculpture.

(By Tang Yuxian)