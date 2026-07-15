Taiwan People's Party delegation visits Shanghai: mainland spokesperson

(ECNS) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed that a youth delegation from the Taiwan People's Party is visiting Shanghai from Tuesday to Friday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference that the delegation's four-day visit covers Yangshan Port, a major global shipping hub, the operating center of a public service hotline for citizens to offer suggestions and voice concerns about city governance, and the Shanghai Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial commemorating those who fought in the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

The delegation will also have a discussion and interaction with young faculty and students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, she said.

She welcomed the delegation and invited more people from Taiwan to visit the mainland, particularly young people.

(By Zhang Dongfang)