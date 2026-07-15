China's retail sales of consumer goods up 1.3% in H1

(ECNS) -- China’s total retail sales of consumer goods rose 1.3% year on year to 24,872.2 billion yuan (about $3673.48 billion) in the first half of 2026, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday.

Among this, retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles totaled 22,903.4 billion yuan, up 2.8% year on year, data showed.

Visitors shop for goods at the 6th China International Consumer Products Expo held in Haikou, Hainan Province, April 15, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yuran)

In June, total retail sales of consumer goods grew 1.0% to 4,269.1 billion yuan, with non-automotive sales rising 3.0% to 3,890.0 billion yuan.

By location of business units, first-half urban sales rose 1.2% to 21,550.6 billion yuan, while rural sales grew 2.5% to 3,321.6 billion yuan. In June, urban sales grew 0.8% to 3,684.4 billion yuan, and rural sales rose 2.1% to 584.7 billion yuan.

By consumption type, first-half retail sales of goods rose 1.1% to 22,046.7 billion yuan, and catering revenue grew 2.8% to 2,825.5 billion yuan. In June, retail sales of goods rose 0.9% to 3,792.4 billion yuan, and catering revenue grew 1.2% to 476.7 billion yuan.

By retail format, in the first half of the year, retail sales of convenience stores and supermarkets among retail enterprises above designated size increased by 6.6% and 3.8% year on year, respectively and retail sales of specialty stores, department stores, and brand specialty stores declined by 1.5%, 2.1%, and 8.7%, respectively.

Additionally, online retail sales of goods and services nationwide reached 10,071.5 billion yuan in the first half, up 5.2% year on year. Among them, online retail sales of physical goods reached 6,429.6 billion yuan, up 4.8%. Within this sector, online sales of food, clothing, and daily-use goods increased by 16.8%, 6.2%, and 1.3%, respectively. Online retail sales of services increased by 6.0% to 3,641.9 billion yuan.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)