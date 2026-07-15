China issues solid waste pollution control plan for 2026-2030

China’s first hydrogen fuel cell tourism train debuts in Changchun, Jilin Province, Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Yao)

(ECNS) -- Six Chinese government departments, including the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and the National Development and Reform Commission, have jointly issued a plan to strengthen solid waste pollution prevention and control during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

By 2030, China aims to achieve notable progress in solid waste treatment in key areas, effectively control accumulated waste, curb widespread illegal dumping, and significantly improve its comprehensive solid waste management capacity. The plan also targets the establishment of an integrated digital supervision network and the building of “zero-waste cities” by 2030.

The plan calls for systematic governance to address environmental risks and enhance oversight across the entire solid waste management chain. It outlines targeted treatment measures for illegal solid waste dumping, waste in karst caves, phosphogypsum storage sites, and municipal and hazardous waste landfills.

Additionally, the plan sets management requirements for industrial and hazardous waste, discarded electrical and electronic products, retired new-energy equipment, and solid waste generated by households, construction, and agriculture.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)