China's value-added industrial output up 5.3% in June

Auto electronic components are manufactured in orderly production at a factory in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province, May 20, 2026. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Yangyang)

(ECNS) -- China’s value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded 5.3 percent year on year in June, accelerating by 0.8 percentage points from May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, the industrial output edged up 0.76% in June from the previous month. During the January-June period, it rose 5.4% year on year.

The industrial output measures the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars).

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Donfang)