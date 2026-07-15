20th international youth friendship camp held in Shanghai

Camp participants pose for a group photo at the Minhang Zizhu Campus of East China Normal University's No 2 High School in Shanghai on July 13, 2026. (Photo/Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

(ECNS) -- The 20th Shanghai International Youth Interactive Friendship Camp was held on Monday at the Minhang Zizhu Campus of the No 2 High School of East China Normal University, bringing together 107 students and teachers from 17 countries.

Co-hosted by the Shanghai People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Shanghai Youth Federation, the 10-day camp runs from July 12 to 22. Over the past two decades, the program has welcomed 1,918 participants from 70 countries and regions.

This year's camp features students and teachers from the United States, Australia, Italy, Malaysia, and other countries. For the first time, Cambodia, Costa Rica, Montenegro, and Turkmenistan are also participating.

During the event, participants will take part in icebreaker games, youth forums on sustainable development, technology exhibitions, and intangible cultural heritage experiences. They will also participate in city-wide orienteering, spend a day with local host families to experience Shanghai’s daily life, and visit Suzhou to explore the Yangtze River Delta region.

Many foreign participants expressed their enthusiasm for learning Chinese culture and experiencing the city’s technological progress firsthand, highlighting the camp's role in fostering mutual understanding and friendship among global youth.

(By intern Lin Qiaochu, Zhang Dongfang)