China's power load hits record high, may top 1.6 billion kilowatts

(ECNS) -- China's electricity load hit a record 1.518 billion kilowatts on July 10, the China Electricity Council (CEC) said Tuesday, warning that the peak could top 1.6 billion kilowatts if extreme heat hits large parts of the country.

Workers from the Meizhou Power Supply Bureau of China Southern Power Grid carry out maintenance on high-voltage equipment at the 500kV Jingzhou Substation in Meizhou, Guangdong Province, in July 2026, as heat waves push China's electricity load to record highs. (Photo: China News Service）

Power supply and demand are expected to remain generally balanced nationwide this year, though some regions may face tight supply during the summer peak. The country has built peak-load regulation capacity of more than 90 million kilowatts and more than 530 virtual power plants to manage peak demand.

Total electricity consumption is projected to grow 5% to 6% year on year in 2026, with about 400 gigawatts of new generation capacity added, mainly from renewable sources.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)