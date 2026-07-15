Chinese port hub rises to sixth in global shipping ranking

(ECNS) -- The Ningbo-Zhoushan hub in east China's Zhejiang Province has climbed to sixth in the 2026 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index (ISCDI), its highest ranking to date.

The 2026 Global Roadshow of the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index (ISCDI) is held in Hangzhou on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. (Photo: China News Service）

The port has been the world's largest in cargo throughput for 17 consecutive years, handling over 1.4 billion metric tons in 2025. Its container throughput reached 43 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units, the standard measure for container traffic), ranking third worldwide.

Beyond its sheer scale, the hub has strengthened shipping services such as green bunkering, international shipbroking, maritime legal services, and data-driven shipping finance. With deepening digital and green transitions, Chinese ports are moving from "scale leadership" to "capability leadership" in the global shipping industry.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)