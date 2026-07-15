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South China port exports surge 23.8% via new trade corridor in H1

2026-07-15 12:46:33Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Exports shipped through the port city of Zhanjiang in south China's Guangdong Province along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor grew 23.8% year-on-year to 9.28 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) in the first half of 2026, customs data showed.

The corridor is a major trade route linking western China to global markets. 

The Phase I expansion of Zhanjiang Port's Baoman Container Terminal, which broke ground on March 29, 2024, has boosted the port's handling and mixed-cargo loading capacity, supporting the export growth along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor. (Photo: China News Service）
The Phase I expansion of Zhanjiang Port's Baoman Container Terminal. (File photo: China News Service）

The growth was driven by a new logistics model that lets different types of cargo ship together on the same vessel, raising vessel load rates from 30% to as high as 80%.

Zhanjiang Port is also adding shipping routes to Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, giving inland regions in southwest China a more direct sea route to global markets.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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