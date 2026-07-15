South China port exports surge 23.8% via new trade corridor in H1

(ECNS) -- Exports shipped through the port city of Zhanjiang in south China's Guangdong Province along the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor grew 23.8% year-on-year to 9.28 billion yuan ($1.29 billion) in the first half of 2026, customs data showed.

The corridor is a major trade route linking western China to global markets.

The Phase I expansion of Zhanjiang Port's Baoman Container Terminal. (File photo: China News Service）

The growth was driven by a new logistics model that lets different types of cargo ship together on the same vessel, raising vessel load rates from 30% to as high as 80%.

Zhanjiang Port is also adding shipping routes to Southeast Asian markets, including Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, giving inland regions in southwest China a more direct sea route to global markets.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)