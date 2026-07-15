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Chinese Embassy urges Cambodia to launch investigation into murder case of Chinese doctor

2026-07-15 11:22:31Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia said on Tuesday that it has urged Cambodian authorities to swiftly investigate the murder case of a Chinese female doctor who was killed at a clinic in Phnom Penh on Sunday and to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals in Cambodia.

The embassy said in a statement that it immediately contacted the General Commissariat of National Police and the Commissariat of Phnom Penh Municipal Police to verify the situation.

It urged Cambodian authorities to quickly uncover the truth of the case, apprehend the suspect and punish them in accordance with the law, and effectively safeguard the safety of Chinese nationals' lives and property.

The embassy has reached the family of the deceased Chinese national, expressed its deep condolences, provided full assistance with follow-up arrangements, and will closely monitor the progress of the case, the statement said.

The 47-year-old Chinese female doctor was killed on Sunday at the Ziyun Clinic, where she worked and lived. A 37-year-old Cambodian male suspect was arrested on the same day, the Cambodia China Times reported, citing local police.

The police investigation showed that the suspect and the victim did not know each other. Regarding the claim by the suspect's family that he suffered a mental disorder for years, the police said such a possibility has not been ruled out so far, but it must be confirmed through a judicial evaluation.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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