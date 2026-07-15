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Chinese experts head to Uganda to help with Ebola response

2026-07-15 12:40:47Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- Two Chinese public health experts left Beijing early Wednesday for Uganda to help respond to its Ebola outbreak, answering an invitation from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

(Photo: Snapshot from CCTV news)
(Photo: Snapshot from CCTV news)

Chosen by China's National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (NDCPA), the country's top public health authority, the pair will join the Incident Management Support Team, a joint Africa CDC–WHO body coordinating the Ebola response from Kampala.

Their work will span outbreak assessment, response planning, and on-site coordination.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)

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