Xi'an brand reimagines ancient artifacts as playful souvenirs

(ECNS) -- Chang'an Creations, a cultural and creative products brand based in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is turning elements of ancient artifacts into lamps, toys, and souvenirs, a category that has grown more popular during the summer travel season and the wider museum-going boom.

The company works with museums and cultural institutions across China and consults heritage experts to keep its designs historically accurate. Those designs draw on ancient painted pottery, bronze vessels, stone carvings, and traditional architecture.

The motifs are adapted into products such as fridge magnets, plush toys, decorative pieces, and household items aimed at younger buyers.

Co-founder Yang Zhipeng said the hardest part is striking a balance: keeping traditional elements intact while adding playful, memorable touches. The company is also exploring cross-border sales channels and overseas partnerships to take Chinese cultural products to a global audience.

(By Helen Mo, intern Yang Hongran)