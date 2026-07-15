Typhoon Bavi leaves Yangtze River Delta, transport gradually resumes

Photo taken on July 14, 2026 shows ships sailing on the Yangtze River. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- The Delta region has begun to lift traffic restrictions and resume production as Typhoon Bavi, the ninth storm of the year, moved away from the area.

Vessel traffic restrictions along the Jiangsu section of the lower Yangtze River were fully lifted on Tuesday, enabling ports and terminals to gradually resume operations.

Following the lifting, key waterways quickly saw a sharp surge in vessel traffic, with ship movements at some cross sections of the main route exceeding 4,000 in both directions.

In response to Bavi's latest path, railway authorities in the Yangtze River Delta resumed passenger trains on multiple lines on Sunday afternoon.

At present, flights at Nanjing Lukou International Airport are operating normally, and carriers including China Eastern Airlines Jiangsu Co., Ltd. are gradually restoring services.

According to information released by Jiangsu Expressway Network Operation Management Co., Ltd. on Tuesday, speed limits on several expressway sections in Jiangsu have been lifted.

Several tourist attractions in Nanjing have also gradually reopened. On Monday, Xuanwu Lake, the Zhongshan Mountain Scenic Area and its affiliated parks welcomed visitors again, with shuttle buses and all amusement facilities resuming normal operations. Attractions such as Nanjing Underwater World reopened to the public starting from Tuesday.

(By Zhang Dongfang)