Chinese culture camp opens in Thailand's Chiang Rai

(ECNS) -- Nearly 320 students from eight schools under the Chiang Rai city government in northern Thailand have begun a Chinese culture camp experience, with the opening ceremony held Monday.

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Chinese Culture Camp – Thailand Chiang Rai is held in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 13. (Photo: Guangxi Overseas Chinese School)

The deputy mayor of Chiang Rai said the camp offers students a valuable opportunity to learn Chinese language and culture through interactive and engaging activities under the guidance of professional teachers.

According to Zhao Kaiheng, director of the Chinese Language Education Office at Guangxi Overseas Chinese School, 12 teachers from the school, Nanning Normal University and Guangxi Ethnic Secondary Vocational School have been assigned to teach calligraphy, Chinese painting, music, dance and martial arts.

A student from Chiang Rai's No. 6 Public School said more and more young people in Thailand are eager to learn Chinese. He added that participants would make the most of the camp and strive to become "ambassadors of Thailand-China friendship."

Guests and camp participants pose for a group photo at the 2026 Chinese Culture Camp – Thailand Chiang Rai in Chiang Rai, Thailand, July 13. (Photo: Guangxi Overseas Chinese School)

The camp is part of ongoing educational and cultural exchanges between Guangxi Overseas Chinese School and the Chiang Rai city government. The two sides have maintained close cooperation in education, language and culture over the years, helping to build mutual trust and strengthen ties between the two countries.

(By Tang Yuxian)