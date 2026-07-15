Taiwan youth cultural exchange event held in Ningxia

(ECNS) -- Over 20 young artists and cultural workers from Taiwan took part in a cultural exchange event in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region from July 9 to 15.

Taiwan youth participants visit the Zhenbeipu Western Film Studio in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 14. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Di)

The program, hosted by the Ningxia Taiwan Affairs Office, brought together participants from fields including performing arts, media, film production, and business.

On Tuesday, the group visited the Zhenbeipu Western Film Studio in Yinchuan. At the filming site of the classic film "A Chinese Odyssey," participant Chen Tingting and her companions recreated a well-known scene.

"I know this movie well. Visiting the actual filming location makes it feel more real," Chen said.

Taiwan youth participants recreate a famous scene from the film A Chinese Odyssey at the Zhenbeipu Western Film Studio in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 14. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Di)

Over the week, the group also toured the Xixia Imperial Tombs, the Ningxia Museum, the Wolfberry Museum, the Zhiyuan Stone Winery, the Shapotou National Nature Reserve, and the Qingtongxia Yellow River Grand Canyon, taking in the region's intangible cultural heritage, historical sites, and distinctive local industries.

For the first time, the event used a pop concert as a way to draw in the Taiwan visitors. The group attended a music festival at Yinchuan's Lanshan Park, where performers including Aaron Kwok, Alec Su, Yan Renzhong, and Tanya Chua took the stage.

"Sitting at Lanshan Park and watching the sunset turn the clouds red was unforgettable," said Taiwan participant Huang Jingyi, who said she hoped to return to see more of Ningxia.

(By Tang Yuxian)