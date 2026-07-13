Sun Yingsha's wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Shanghai

(ECNS) -- Chinese table tennis star Sun Yingsha has been immortalized in wax with the official unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds Shanghai. The figure was added as a permanent exhibit at the iconic attraction on Monday, marking a historic milestone for the 25‑year‑old world champion.

Sun Yingsha becomes only the second Chinese table tennis player to receive this honor, following in the footsteps of legendary Olympian Deng Yaping. More notably, she is the first active player ever to have a permanent display at the Shanghai museum, underscoring her exceptional influence both on and off the table.

The wax figure of Sun Yingsha. (Screenshot from CNS Video)

By Liu Shen