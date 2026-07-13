Stocking program boosts fish population in Guangzhou's LiuXi River

(ECNS) -- A total of 460,000 juvenile fish were released into the Liuxi River in Conghua District, Guangzhou, on Friday as part of the district's ongoing fishery conservation efforts.

Fish are released during an event held at the Niulu Reservoir in Conghua District, Guangzhou, on July 10, 2026. (Photo: Conghua District Agriculture and Rural Affairs Bureau)

The release took place at the Niulu Reservoir in Liangkou Town, within the Liuxi River Spinibarbus caldwelli National Aquatic Germplasm Resources Reserve.

Conghua District has released fish into the river since 2004, adding millions of fingerlings over the past two decades, according to local authorities.

The Liuxi River, known as Guangzhou's "mother river," flows through Conghua and serves as an important ecological buffer for the city. It is home to 75 fish species, including Spinibarbus caldwelli, which is protected in the area.

The fish released include grass carp, black carp, silver carp, bighead carp, and fingerlings of the native Spinibarbus caldwelli. The event is part of broader efforts to restore the river's aquatic ecosystem.

Conghua has also installed 15,000 square meters of artificial spawning beds and built a 4,000-square-meter wetland within the reserve, helping to create a stable breeding environment for egg-laying fish species.

(By Tang Yuxian)