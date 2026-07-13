Chinese scientist awarded with Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences

(ECNS) -- Chinese scientist Pan Jianwei has been awarded the Mendeleev International Prize in the Basic Sciences, the University of Science and Technology of China announced on Sunday.

Pan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and a professor at the university, becomes the first Chinese scientist ever to receive this award.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Pan is a globally leading figure in quantum optics, quantum communication, and quantum computing. His team developed the world's first quantum communication satellite.

UNESCO established the Mendeleev International Prize in Basic Sciences in 2019 to mark the 150th anniversary of Dmitri Mendeleev's formulation of the periodic table of elements.

The prize is designed to foster scientific progress, science popularization, and international collaboration.

(By Zhang Dongfang)