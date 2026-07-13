China launches domestically developed 100,000-card AI computing cluster

(ECNS) - Chinese technology company Sugon has brought online the country's first fully domestic AI computing cluster, built with 100,000 accelerator cards.

The system, called "Sugon 8000 (Dengfeng)," was unveiled last week and is designed to handle the training and inference of large AI models alongside scientific computing tasks.

Every key component, from chips and computing systems to storage and networking, relies on domestically developed technology, the company said.

Sugon said the cluster brings traditional supercomputing and AI computing together in a single architecture, allowing it to run workloads that range from scientific simulations to industrial modeling and AI development.

The cluster is now connected to China's national supercomputing internet and the wider integrated computing network. More than 300 applications have already been optimized for the platform, spanning fields such as large language models, robotics, and advanced materials research.

(By Zhang Jiahao)