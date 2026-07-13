Cross-Strait summer camp attracts 20 Taiwan youth to Guangdong

(ECNS) — The Overseas Subcamp and Guangdong Sub-Camp of the 23rd All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots (ACFTC) Youth Summer Camp for Taiwanese Compatriots opened in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province on Sunday.

The Overseas Subcamp and Guangdong Subcamp of the 23rd All-China Federation of Taiwan Compatriots (ACFTC) Youth Summer Camp for Taiwanese Compatriots opens in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, July 12, 2026. (Photo: China News Service)

Over 20 Taiwan youth who are living overseas attended the opening ceremony.

This eight-day camp will take participants to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Huizhou and Zhongshan cities in the province, where they will explore Lingnan culture, experience the beauty and liveliness of the Greater Bay Area, and witness the mainland's development firsthand.

(By Helen Mo, intern Li Chengzhan)