China's Guo Hanyu wins first Grand Slam women's doubles title at Wimbledon

(ECNS) - China's Guo Hanyu, partnering with France's Kristina Mladenovic at Wimbledon, won her first Grand Slam women's doubles title on Sunday.

The pair defeated Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3, 7-5 in the final, giving 28-year-old Guo the biggest title of her career.

For Mladenovic, the victory marked her seventh Grand Slam women's doubles championship.

The win also made Guo the latest Chinese Tennis Association player to capture a Wimbledon women's doubles title, the third such achievement for a Chinese player at the tournament.

Guo and Mladenovic controlled key moments of the match and secured the championship in straight sets on Centre Court.

The result adds another notable milestone for Chinese tennis, which has produced several Grand Slam champions over the past two decades and increased its presence in major international tournaments.

(By Zhang Jiahao)